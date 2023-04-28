News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28 | 07:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
Electricité du Liban (EDL) says it collected $36 million and deposited it with the Baque Du Liban (BDL).
These funds were collected in Lebanese lira and calculated based on a rate of 52,320 LBP per US dollar.
The value of these funds is approximately 18 million dollars, at around 104,000 pounds per dollar.
However, EDL's calculations did not match those of the BDL.
The second discrepancy between the BDL and EDL also surfaced when there was a need to cover the price difference for a fuel oil shipment worth 4.5 million dollars.
The central bank withdrew 470 billion LBP from the EDL's accounts and converted them into dollars, calculating the exchange rate at 104,000 pounds per dollar. According to Electricité du Liban's calculations, the value of the 4.5 million dollars is approximately 235 billion pounds.
This vicious cycle between EDL and the Central Bank will only end if EDL can issue its invoices in dollars and collect payments in dollars, which is currently prohibited by law.
This means that the financial losses will continue to dominate the institution's budget, especially as there is no sign of stability in the lira's exchange rate.
The purchase of fuel for factories, spare parts, maintenance, and payment for service providers are all done in US dollars.
Only the collection is done in the deteriorating Lebanese lira. Even if the EDL manages to collect at 100%, losses will continue as long as the Lebanese lira collapses and the US dollar rises.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
EDL
BDL
Lebanon
Electricity
Next
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Price of gasoline drops 55000 LBP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
0
Lebanon Economy
05:22
Price of gasoline drops 55000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
05:22
Price of gasoline drops 55000 LBP
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-27
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-27
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
0
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
0
World
2023-04-27
One dead, 23 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv
World
2023-04-27
One dead, 23 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv
0
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
2
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
3
Middle East
01:37
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
Middle East
01:37
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
4
Lebanon Economy
07:57
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
07:57
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
5
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
6
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
7
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store