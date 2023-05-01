News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Gherbe
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01 | 10:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
The Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Manager of the Banque de L'habitat, Antoine Habib, expected the resumption of real estate financing in US dollars within a few months.
This step was taken after the completion of legal and logistical arrangements for starting the implementation of the provisions of the loan concluded with the "Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development," at a value of 50 million Kuwaiti dinar, equivalent to about 160 million US dollars.
In a statement, he said that the decision to stabilize the loan by the management of the fund opened a "large hole in the wall" of the forced cessation of credit and advance operations by commercial and investment banks in Lebanon due to the worsening monetary and financial crises since the fall of 2019.
In addition to generating intractable problems in all banking operations, especially in the field of liquidity and deposit management.
He stated that the bank's management has begun to complete the procedural steps required to launch the package of housing loans in US dollars, in coordination with the relevant ministries and institutions, and within a plan to resume granting long-term loans in US dollars, especially to those with low and medium incomes, to enable them to own their own homes outside the capital, and in line with the directions of the bank that envisage an effective contribution to comprehensive development.
Habib considered that the fund's management decision not only proves the financing loan but also translates morally and materially into the continuous Arab support, especially the Gulf for Lebanon, and establishes the pioneering identity of the regional financial institution as a model for Arab economic cooperation and integration in financing economic and social development projects on the parallel side.
He pointed out that fixing the support of the Arab Fund at a value of 50 million dinar, which was recently confirmed after a meeting that included the Housing Bank, the Council for Development and Reconstruction, and a delegation from the Arab Fund, requires the flow of payments in three stages, which will allow the bank to launch housing loan products in US dollars in amounts ranging between 40 ad 50 thousand US dollars for each loan.
He added that work is underway to translate this proposal after the approval of the concerned authorities from the Board of Directors of the Housing Bank, the Governor of Banque du Liban, the Ministers of Finance and Social Affairs, and the preparation of transactions and contracts.
He stressed the importance of these loans in moving the real estate stagnation, stressing "the priority of giving loans to people with limited income to own apartments less than 150 meters in villages, cities and the Lebanese countryside to reduce displacement from the countryside, in accordance with the housing bank system."
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Housing
Loan
Bank
Banque De L'habitat
Real Estate
Arab Fund for Economic And Social Development
Next
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-21
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
Lebanon News
2023-04-21
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-17
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-17
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-17
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-17
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
0
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
0
World
2023-04-30
Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'
World
2023-04-30
Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'
0
World
05:26
Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos
World
05:26
Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
2
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
3
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
4
Variety
02:49
Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva
Variety
02:49
Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva
5
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
6
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
8
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store