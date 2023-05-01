Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01 | 10:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Manager of the Banque de L'habitat, Antoine Habib, expected the resumption of real estate financing in US dollars within a few months.
 
This step was taken after the completion of legal and logistical arrangements for starting the implementation of the provisions of the loan concluded with the "Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development," at a value of 50 million Kuwaiti dinar, equivalent to about 160 million US dollars.
 
In a statement, he said that the decision to stabilize the loan by the management of the fund opened a "large hole in the wall" of the forced cessation of credit and advance operations by commercial and investment banks in Lebanon due to the worsening monetary and financial crises since the fall of 2019.
 
In addition to generating intractable problems in all banking operations, especially in the field of liquidity and deposit management.
 
He stated that the bank's management has begun to complete the procedural steps required to launch the package of housing loans in US dollars, in coordination with the relevant ministries and institutions, and within a plan to resume granting long-term loans in US dollars, especially to those with low and medium incomes, to enable them to own their own homes outside the capital, and in line with the directions of the bank that envisage an effective contribution to comprehensive development.
 
Habib considered that the fund's management decision not only proves the financing loan but also translates morally and materially into the continuous Arab support, especially the Gulf for Lebanon, and establishes the pioneering identity of the regional financial institution as a model for Arab economic cooperation and integration in financing economic and social development projects on the parallel side.

He pointed out that fixing the support of the Arab Fund at a value of 50 million dinar, which was recently confirmed after a meeting that included the Housing Bank, the Council for Development and Reconstruction, and a delegation from the Arab Fund, requires the flow of payments in three stages, which will allow the bank to launch housing loan products in US dollars in amounts ranging between 40 ad 50 thousand US dollars for each loan.

He added that work is underway to translate this proposal after the approval of the concerned authorities from the Board of Directors of the Housing Bank, the Governor of Banque du Liban, the Ministers of Finance and Social Affairs, and the preparation of transactions and contracts.
 
He stressed the importance of these loans in moving the real estate stagnation, stressing "the priority of giving loans to people with limited income to own apartments less than 150 meters in villages, cities and the Lebanese countryside to reduce displacement from the countryside, in accordance with the housing bank system."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Housing

Loan

Bank

Banque De L'habitat

Real Estate

Arab Fund for Economic And Social Development

LBCI Next
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-21

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-17

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-17

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:04

Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:42

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28

Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28

EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

LBCI
Variety
04:17

Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-04-30

Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'

LBCI
World
05:26

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app