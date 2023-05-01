Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

Even on Labor Day, greetings are divided between Lebanese and Syrian workers. This is the reality with the increasing presence of Syrian labor in the Lebanese job market, particularly in the last three years.

According to statistics from the company "Statistics Lebanon," the number of Syrian workers was estimated at 430,000 in 2020, distributed among those who work in construction, decoration, agriculture, services, and craftsmen who have always worked in these professions. 

However, the numbers that must be focused on are the Syrians who have become self-employed, meaning owners of small or large establishments, clothing or groceries stores, phone repair shops, taxi drivers, and other self-employed professions. 

According to "Statistics Lebanon," their number is 60,000, which is likely to increase due to the lack of clear data by authorities and municipalities to monitor violators in any area.

But more than these numbers are needed to estimate the true number of Syrian workers in Lebanon, as the Ministry of Labor has no official figures. 

Another problem, according to the ministry, is the constant changing of the locations of refugees, as well as the need for more cooperation from international organizations with official entities.

Other numbers that must be examined are the high unemployment rate among Lebanese citizens, which reached 38% according to the latest study conducted by "International Information" at the end of 2022.

Between the number of Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment, it is incumbent on those concerned to take action to regulate Syrian labor within the legal frameworks to preserve Lebanese workers.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Syria

Labor

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29

Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:42

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28

Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28

EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
04:16

Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-23

Lebanese Tani Hanna finished 3rd place in the Gulf 12 Hours Endurance Race

LBCI
World
2023-04-24

EU's Borrell sees deal soon to buy ammunition for Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31

Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:42

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:04

Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

LBCI
World
10:16

Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app