Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01 | 13:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Even on Labor Day, greetings are divided between Lebanese and Syrian workers. This is the reality with the increasing presence of Syrian labor in the Lebanese job market, particularly in the last three years.
According to statistics from the company "Statistics Lebanon," the number of Syrian workers was estimated at 430,000 in 2020, distributed among those who work in construction, decoration, agriculture, services, and craftsmen who have always worked in these professions.
However, the numbers that must be focused on are the Syrians who have become self-employed, meaning owners of small or large establishments, clothing or groceries stores, phone repair shops, taxi drivers, and other self-employed professions.
According to "Statistics Lebanon," their number is 60,000, which is likely to increase due to the lack of clear data by authorities and municipalities to monitor violators in any area.
But more than these numbers are needed to estimate the true number of Syrian workers in Lebanon, as the Ministry of Labor has no official figures.
Another problem, according to the ministry, is the constant changing of the locations of refugees, as well as the need for more cooperation from international organizations with official entities.
Other numbers that must be examined are the high unemployment rate among Lebanese citizens, which reached 38% according to the latest study conducted by "International Information" at the end of 2022.
Between the number of Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment, it is incumbent on those concerned to take action to regulate Syrian labor within the legal frameworks to preserve Lebanese workers.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Syria
Labor
Lebanon
Next
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Previous
