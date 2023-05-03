News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03 | 09:31
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Twenty questions were directed by the members of the Parliamentary Economic Committee to the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), represented by its President Salim Sfeir and other members, requesting written answers, particularly regarding the restructuring of the banking sector.
In this context, it is rumored that five license requests for what is known as e-banking have been submitted to Banque Du Liban. Firstly, what is e-banking?
These requests have been made by investors residing outside of Lebanese territories.
This has raised the ire of ABL, which is trying to find legislation to protect the banking sector from actions that may alter the bank concept, which benefits both citizens and the country.
Banking sources asked what e-banking means.
For example, are these investors opening an office in Beirut and dealing only with fresh money transfers? Have the sources of the money these investors plan to invest been confirmed, and have they never been on a blacklist?
Banking sources stated that the concept of the bank that must continue to be applied is to have branches in multiple regions, to deploy ATMs, and to offer banking services and offers such as loans and others.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Banks
Lebanon
ABL
E-Banking
Next
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-05
Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries - document
World
2023-04-05
Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries - document
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-31
EU stands in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Lebanon: Lenarčić
Lebanon News
2023-03-31
EU stands in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Lebanon: Lenarčić
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-28
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
Lebanon News
2023-02-28
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:38
Canada contributes $25.9 million in cash assistance for vulnerable Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
08:38
Canada contributes $25.9 million in cash assistance for vulnerable Lebanese
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-24
LBCI taps into details of Jumblatt and Bassil meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-24
LBCI taps into details of Jumblatt and Bassil meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
0
Variety
2022-12-22
Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology
Variety
2022-12-22
Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
General Security to stop receiving biometric passport requests on Fridays
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
General Security to stop receiving biometric passport requests on Fridays
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
2
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
3
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
4
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
5
Lebanon Economy
09:31
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Lebanon Economy
09:31
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
7
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
8
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store