Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03 | 09:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

Twenty questions were directed by the members of the Parliamentary Economic Committee to the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), represented by its President Salim Sfeir and other members, requesting written answers, particularly regarding the restructuring of the banking sector.

In this context, it is rumored that five license requests for what is known as e-banking have been submitted to Banque Du Liban. Firstly, what is e-banking?

These requests have been made by investors residing outside of Lebanese territories. 

This has raised the ire of ABL, which is trying to find legislation to protect the banking sector from actions that may alter the bank concept, which benefits both citizens and the country.

Banking sources asked what e-banking means. 

For example, are these investors opening an office in Beirut and dealing only with fresh money transfers? Have the sources of the money these investors plan to invest been confirmed, and have they never been on a blacklist?

Banking sources stated that the concept of the bank that must continue to be applied is to have branches in multiple regions, to deploy ATMs, and to offer banking services and offers such as loans and others.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Banks

Lebanon

ABL

E-Banking

LBCI Next
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries - document

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-31

EU stands in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Lebanon: Lenarčić

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30

EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-28

Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:38

Canada contributes $25.9 million in cash assistance for vulnerable Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01

Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-24

LBCI taps into details of Jumblatt and Bassil meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-22

Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

General Security to stop receiving biometric passport requests on Fridays

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:31

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app