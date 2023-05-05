Price of gasoline drops significantly

On Friday May 5, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped by 50,000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel dropped by 48,000 LBP while the price of diesel dropped by 56,000 LBP, and that of gas by 37,000 LBP.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1683,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1725,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1441,000 LBP

- Gas canister: 960,000 LBP