News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06 | 09:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
After examining how depositors' funds vanished in the previous report, the most critical question remains:
Is there any hope of recovering them?
First, we need to know that:
-
88% of all accounts in banks here are small deposits, meaning less than $100,000.
-
12% of the accounts belong to large depositors.
Today, the latest version of the government's plan states that it will return $100,000 to each depositor, whether large or small.
In this way, the small depositors, or the 88%, will have all their funds returned.
How? According to the plan, the bank will take your balance as of March 31, 2022, and repay you $100,000 in US dollars, to be distributed over a period to be determined later. If your bank cannot secure dollars, it will repay you in Lebanese pounds at the market exchange rate.
However, there is a crucial condition; you must not have transferred your funds from LBP to USD after October 2019 at the 1,500 rate, or else your deposit will be considered "ineligible." In this case, you will be refunded in LBP at an exchange rate lower than the market rate.
The cost of recovering amounts up to $100,000 is about $21 billion.
According to the plan, banks have the resources to cover the mentioned amount, including the reserves at the Central Bank of Lebanon. This is assuming that the central bank can maintain what remains of these reserves and not deplete them further.
Thus, the government's plan considers small deposits and amounts, or $21 billion out of the total deposits of $93.5 billion, to be addressed. But what about the larger deposits? To be continued...
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Government
Plan
BDL
Depositors
Crisis
Lebanon
Funds
The
Ugly
Truth
LBCI
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
0
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-02
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Lebanon News
2023-05-02
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
Price of gasoline drops significantly
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
0
Lebanon News
11:17
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center
Lebanon News
11:17
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center
0
World
07:42
Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia
World
07:42
Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia
0
Variety
2023-04-20
K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25
Variety
2023-04-20
K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
2
Lebanon Economy
09:50
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
Lebanon Economy
09:50
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
3
Press Highlights
00:50
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
Press Highlights
00:50
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
4
Press Highlights
03:48
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
Press Highlights
03:48
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
5
Middle East
14:05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Middle East
14:05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
A step closer to reality: Syria's return to the Arab League
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
A step closer to reality: Syria's return to the Arab League
7
Lebanon News
07:06
MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions
Lebanon News
07:06
MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions
8
World
01:14
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian linked to attack that killed 25 people
World
01:14
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian linked to attack that killed 25 people
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store