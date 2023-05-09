Price of gasoline drops by 24000 LBP

On Tuesday May 09, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by 24000 LBP each and that of diesel dropped by 20000 LBP, while the price of gas dropped by 6000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1659,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1701,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1421,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 954,000 LBP