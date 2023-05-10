Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10 | 08:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

We have told you about Captagon after the Jordanian strike that targeted smugglers on the Syrian-Jordanian border. 

Captagon is also one of the main items in the reconstruction of Syrian-Gulf, specifically Syrian-Saudi relations, so let's see where Captagon is manufactured in the region.

There are about 15 major Captagon factories in Syria, spread from the west to the south, such as the coast of Latakia, al-Qusayr, al-Qalamoun, the outskirts of Damascus, and Daraa. 

According to Western sanctions, this substance was initially manufactured in areas controlled by militias during the war. It later became associated with the pillars of the Syrian regime, especially the Fourth Division. 

There are also accusations of involvement by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah in this industry, which the latter denies.

One of the most prominent accused of involvement in this industry, either in manufacturing or facilitating, is Maher al-Assad, the brother of the Syrian president and commander of the Fourth Division. 

Other relatives of the al-Assad family, such as Samer Kamal al-Assad and Wasim Badih al-Assad, have also recently been added to the sanctions list.

According to Western sanctions, all of them are accused of dealing with Lebanese smugglers and manufacturers, such as Nouh Zoaiter and Hassan Dakkou.

Let's move to Lebanon, where there are approximately 20 small Captagon factories, primarily located in the Baalbek-Hermel district and the surrounding mountains, according to the former head of the drug control office, Colonel Adel Mashmoushi.

It should be noted that the number of manufacturers was 60 and decreased after many of them were transferred to Syria.

80% of all Captagon pills worldwide are manufactured in Syria, with its market estimated at $5.7 billion in 2021, while all the legitimate Syrian industry's export volume is approximately one billion.

Reuters also reported that a regional source close to Damascus and a Syrian source knowledgeable about communication with Saudi Arabia said that the kingdom proposed compensation of $4 billion that could serve as an aid to Syria if it stopped exporting Captagon, a claim that Saudi foreign ministry sources denied.

What will be the fate of manufacturing and exporting in Syria as it returns to the Arab League and restores its relations with Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia?

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Captagon

Syria

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-06

From tents to apartments: A look at Syrian refugee residences in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:10

Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:30

Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-02

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-10

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app