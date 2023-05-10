Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

We have told you about Captagon after the Jordanian strike that targeted smugglers on the Syrian-Jordanian border.



Captagon is also one of the main items in the reconstruction of Syrian-Gulf, specifically Syrian-Saudi relations, so let's see where Captagon is manufactured in the region.



There are about 15 major Captagon factories in Syria, spread from the west to the south, such as the coast of Latakia, al-Qusayr, al-Qalamoun, the outskirts of Damascus, and Daraa.



According to Western sanctions, this substance was initially manufactured in areas controlled by militias during the war. It later became associated with the pillars of the Syrian regime, especially the Fourth Division.



There are also accusations of involvement by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah in this industry, which the latter denies.



One of the most prominent accused of involvement in this industry, either in manufacturing or facilitating, is Maher al-Assad, the brother of the Syrian president and commander of the Fourth Division.



Other relatives of the al-Assad family, such as Samer Kamal al-Assad and Wasim Badih al-Assad, have also recently been added to the sanctions list.



According to Western sanctions, all of them are accused of dealing with Lebanese smugglers and manufacturers, such as Nouh Zoaiter and Hassan Dakkou.



Let's move to Lebanon, where there are approximately 20 small Captagon factories, primarily located in the Baalbek-Hermel district and the surrounding mountains, according to the former head of the drug control office, Colonel Adel Mashmoushi.



It should be noted that the number of manufacturers was 60 and decreased after many of them were transferred to Syria.



80% of all Captagon pills worldwide are manufactured in Syria, with its market estimated at $5.7 billion in 2021, while all the legitimate Syrian industry's export volume is approximately one billion.



Reuters also reported that a regional source close to Damascus and a Syrian source knowledgeable about communication with Saudi Arabia said that the kingdom proposed compensation of $4 billion that could serve as an aid to Syria if it stopped exporting Captagon, a claim that Saudi foreign ministry sources denied.



What will be the fate of manufacturing and exporting in Syria as it returns to the Arab League and restores its relations with Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia?