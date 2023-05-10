he drilling operations in Bloc 9 will take place between September and October as the Transocean Barents drilling rig will be anchored facing the Karish field.

The drilling site is 70 kilometers away from the coast of the city of Tyre and 6 kilometers north of the maritime border line 23.

The drill operators met with members of the Petroleum Sector Management Committee.

They will launch a set of tenders related to the drilling.

Priority in tenders is given to Lebanese companies, and priority in employment is given to Lebanese nationals.

Job vacancies will be announced on the websites of the Petroleum Sector Management Committee and the Ministry of Labor.

Lebanon is negotiating with Norway to seek the assistance of an expert to oversee the drilling plan and operations.