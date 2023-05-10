Will banks resume depositing fresh dollars at the central bank?

Before the crisis, dollar cheques were deposited into banks' accounts at the Central Bank.

These deposits became lost deposits during the crisis.

Banks continued to deposit dollar cheques into their accounts at the central bank, while they placed fresh dollars into their accounts abroad.

The Central Bank has resumed demanding that banks deposit fresh dollars into their accounts.

However, banks are afraid of losing these amounts again, while banks and the central bank are discussing the matter to clarify it.