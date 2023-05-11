With the war in Syria, the trade and manufacturing of Captagon became famous, and Syria became the leading manufacturing center.



Meanwhile, some Lebanese regions, especially Brital, Hortaala, and their outskirts, witnessed the establishment of similar factories, and the Captagon business had its tycoons.



It was necessary to curb this business, so the Lebanese army carried out operations to strike it starting from 2020.



The most famous and complex of these operations targeted 19 factories in these regions. They were carried out in one day, on July 31, 2021.



The factories were destroyed, and during the operation, some top leaders, including Lebanese and Syrians, were killed, and others were arrested.



Those who managed to escape the army's grip fled to Syria.



Among the most prominent were the Lebanese Moussa Ali, Wajih Jafar, and Ali Monzer Zaater, nicknamed Abou Salla, and the Syrians Abou Abbas Rishq, Ibrahim Alouka, and Amer Al-Battal.



They continued their Captagon business and flooded Gulf countries with drugs.



Today, the challenge is different and even harder.



One of the main conditions for Syria to return to the Arab fold and restore its bilateral relations, especially with Saudi Arabia, is to stop the manufacturing and exporting of Captagon.



This reality will put the regime that covered up Captagon activity, according to Western sanctions, in confrontation with cartels.



These cartels are either under the control of Syrian security agencies or partially based in Lebanon.



Is Lebanon ready to prevent the return of these cartels while the eastern border with Syria remains porous?

Is Lebanon able to prevent the resurgence of this trade on its territory?



The borders are open, resources are limited, and Lebanon needs a well-planned strategy managed by the government and all security agencies.



This comes at a time when the army confirms that it considers the possibility of this resurgence and has completed its field and intelligence readiness to prevent it.