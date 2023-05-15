News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-15 | 11:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL
A dispute has emerged between the Central Bank Governor and Electricité du Liban (EDL) over the calculation of two trillion LBP in US dollars.
The disagreement revolves around whether the exchange rate should be set at LBP 52,000 to the dollar, as EDL issued invoices for November and December, or at LBP 104,000 to the dollar as set by Banque du Liban (BDL) according to the Sayrafa exchange rate.
The dispute has been further fueled by BDL's refusal to open a dollar account for EDL, which requires government approval. This impasse is impeding the issuance of invoices for January and February, as the exact dollar exchange rate remains uncertain.
However, EDL has warned that continuing this dispute jeopardizes the emergency plan.
To resolve this issue, EDL proposes adopting a dollar-based pricing system for electricity tariffs, invoices, and collections.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Common
Ground
EDL
Proposal
Dollar
Pricing
Dispute
BDL
USD
LBP
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
EDL needs dollars to cover expenses, BDL has yet to clarify exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
EDL needs dollars to cover expenses, BDL has yet to clarify exchange rate
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-20
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-20
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-14
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-14
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-12
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-12
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11
The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11
The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:41
Macron courts Tesla's Musk and other investors to 'Choose France'
World
07:41
Macron courts Tesla's Musk and other investors to 'Choose France'
0
Lebanon News
13:46
Jumbatt discusses Lebanon's situation with Bogdanov
Lebanon News
13:46
Jumbatt discusses Lebanon's situation with Bogdanov
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
Variety
2023-04-20
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
4
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
5
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
7
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
8
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store