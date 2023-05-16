National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16 | 04:50
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
1min
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate of the National Social Security Fund, it announced that "based on a letter received from the Health and Maternity Insurance Directorate regarding several reviews submitted by beneficiaries and office heads, it has been found that some doctors are recording medical expenses in foreign currency. This contradicts the laws and approved regulations which require service providers and fund users to invoice medical examinations, medications, and all medical supplies in Lebanese lira on medical forms during processing."

In this context, the Director-General of the National Social Security Fund, Mohammad Karaki, issued a circular numbered 937, dated May 15, 2023, which stated the following:

"All doctors, pharmacists, and medical institutions contracted with the National Social Security Fund are requested to register the value of examinations, medication prices, medical, laboratory, and radiological procedures in Lebanese lira, under the condition that any medical prescription containing prices in currencies other than the Lebanese lira will not be accepted."

However, Karaki emphasized that in case of non-compliance by healthcare institutions with this circular, the Fund's management will take appropriate and deterrent measures against them, including the possibility of terminating contracts with the violators.

