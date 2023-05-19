Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-19
High views
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

On Friday, May 19, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 11,000 and that of diesel decreased by LBP 3,000, while the price of gas dropped by LBP 28,000. 

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:   

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,606,000 

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,648,000 

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,383,000 

- Gas Canister: LBP 861,000 
 

