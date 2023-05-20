News
Industry, Agriculture Ministers say re-exporting Lebanese products to the Gulf is on 'right track’
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-20
Industry, Agriculture Ministers say re-exporting Lebanese products to the Gulf is on 'right track'
Caretaker Ministers of Industry and Agriculture, George Boujikan and Abbas Hajj Hassan, held talks with the concerned ministers participating in the Arab League Summit in Jeddah.
In a statement issued, the two ministers stated that “the issue of re-exporting the Lebanese industrial products to the Gulf countries, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is now on the right track and work is being done seriously and rapidly to reopen the Gulf markets to Lebanese industries.”
The two ministers also praised the Arab “rush” towards Lebanon, which will result positively for all in the next stage.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Industry
Agriculture
Arab League Summit
Jeddah
Lebanese
Exports
Products
Gulf
Saudi Arabia
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Previous
