Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon

The increase in drug prices in Lebanon has led to their un-affordability or disappearance from the market.



The prices of some medications have surpassed the purchasing power of citizens, and large smuggling groups are taking advantage of the weak state, citizens' poverty, and the urgent need for alternative medication.



Quantities of unregistered drugs are flooding the local markets that originate from Syria, Iran, Turkey, and India.



Syrian drugs are the most widespread in Lebanese pharmacies as they are locally manufactured after importing raw materials.



Its price is high for Syrian citizens but cheap for the Lebanese people.



The head of the Pharmacists Syndicate, Joe Salloum, told LBCI in this regard that "these drugs are prohibited from being sold in Lebanese pharmacies as they are unlicensed and not monitored by a legitimate pharmacist."



He also noted that it is forbidden to import any unregistered drugs by the Ministry."



"Some of these medications are counterfeit, and international reports have highlighted their risks, and the Pharmacists Syndicate has launched a campaign in this regard," he concluded by saying.







