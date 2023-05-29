The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29 | 03:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon has warned of the danger of being unable to recover the funds related to the case of Riad Salameh, the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, especially since the freezing of the assets has been done outside Lebanon. 

The observatory questioned the reason behind the slow progress of the caretaker government in appointing a lawyer in France to assist the Ministry of Justice's department of cases in Lebanon to recover the funds. 

It considered that pursuing this path will result in the loss of billions of dollars that rightfully belong to the Lebanese people. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, caretaker Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil, and those with them will deprive the Lebanese of them.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Europe

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-17

European juridical delegation to return to Lebanon end of April

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26

Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Gemayel poses a written question to gov over Sidon beach incident

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-12

Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More