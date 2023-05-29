News
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29 | 03:38
High views
The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon has warned of the danger of being unable to recover the funds related to the case of Riad Salameh, the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, especially since the freezing of the assets has been done outside Lebanon.
The observatory questioned the reason behind the slow progress of the caretaker government in appointing a lawyer in France to assist the Ministry of Justice's department of cases in Lebanon to recover the funds.
It considered that pursuing this path will result in the loss of billions of dollars that rightfully belong to the Lebanese people. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, caretaker Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil, and those with them will deprive the Lebanese of them.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Europe
