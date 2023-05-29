News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Renewable Energy law approved by Finance Committee
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29 | 10:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's Renewable Energy law approved by Finance Committee
The Finance and Budget Committee, headed by MP Ibrahim Kanaan, has approved the Renewable Energy Law.
MP Kanaan is scheduled to hold a press conference in the press hall of the Parliament at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, to explain the details of the law, its reformative and financial significance, and how it contributes to securing electricity.
Adopting this law is crucial to Lebanon's commitment to securing 30 percent of its total electricity consumption from renewable energy sources by 2030.
Moreover, this law lays the foundation for enhancing distributed renewable energy production solely through implementing critical principles for project execution using net metering in all its forms, as well as direct power purchase agreements for renewable energy.
The committee meeting was attended by MP Kanaan, the caretaker ministers of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad, Finance, Youssef Khalil, and the following MPs: Alain Aoun, Ihab Matar, Jihad Samad, Hassan Fadlallah, Ragy El Saad, Adnan Traboulsi, Ali Hassan Khalil, Ghada Ayoub, Ghazi Zaiter, Ghassan Hasbani, Michel Moawad, Fouad Makhzoumi, Yassine Yassine, Melhem Khalaf, Antoine Habchi, Simon Abi Ramia, Ibrahim Mneimneh, Taha Naji, MarK Daou, Firas Hamdan.
Also present were the Director General of Accounting at the Finance Ministry, Rajaa El Sharif; the Advisor to the Energy Minister, Khaled Nakhleh; the Advisor to the Energy Minister, Pierre Khoury; the General Director of Electricité du Liban, Kamal Hayek; the head of the Water and Renewable Energy Plants Department, Fadi Bou Khzam, and the head of the Curriculum Department at Electricité du Liban, Rima Assaf.
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Renewable
Energy
Law
Approved
Finance
Committee
Next
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
0
Lebanon News
10:11
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
Lebanon News
10:11
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
0
Variety
2023-05-23
Australian clean tech Endua fixes renewable energy’s intermittency problem
Variety
2023-05-23
Australian clean tech Endua fixes renewable energy’s intermittency problem
0
World
2023-05-22
EU Parliament delays renewable energy vote after late backlash
World
2023-05-22
EU Parliament delays renewable energy vote after late backlash
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26
Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26
Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
0
Variety
10:46
To avert more UK antitrust woes, Meta to limit how it uses ad data to boost Facebook Marketplace
Variety
10:46
To avert more UK antitrust woes, Meta to limit how it uses ad data to boost Facebook Marketplace
0
Variety
11:01
All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex
Variety
11:01
All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex
0
Lebanon News
04:51
Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment
Lebanon News
04:51
Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
2
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
3
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
4
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
5
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
6
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
7
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
8
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More