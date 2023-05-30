Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development

The Lebanese economic bodies headed by former Minister Mohamed Choucair held a meeting with a delegation from the World Bank at the headquarters of the Chamber of Beirut and Mount Lebanon.



At first, Choucair welcomed the delegation, noting "the efforts made by the World Bank to help Lebanon overcome its economic and social crisis, as well as in setting plans and programs to develop its economic sectors and facilities, including the road map for the development of Lebanese ports."



In this context, Choucair emphasized "the need for a clear and long-term strategy for maritime transport in Lebanon, based on Lebanon's pivotal role in these operations and its important geographical location."



At the same time, he stressed: "the need to accelerate the reconstruction and development of the Beirut port in a way that responds to the needs of Lebanon, Beirut, and the Lebanese private sector, as well as the great role of the port in economic activity, maritime transport operations and maritime transit, counting on cooperation between the private sector and the World Bank to implement this plan."



For its part, the World Bank delegation presented draft recommendations on the vision and master plan for the future port of Beirut.



The delegation stressed that this meeting constitutes "a very important opportunity to exchange views on ideas and possible options for the development and reconstruction of the port of Beirut, as well as to encourage the private sector to participate in this process, to ensure that the port plays a central role in the process of recovery and advancement for Lebanon."



It was also agreed to hold meetings with the private sector and the concerned parties to follow up on this issue.