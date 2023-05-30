Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-30 | 03:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports&#39; development
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development

The Lebanese economic bodies headed by former Minister Mohamed Choucair held a meeting with a delegation from the World Bank at the headquarters of the Chamber of Beirut and Mount Lebanon. 

At first, Choucair welcomed the delegation, noting "the efforts made by the World Bank to help Lebanon overcome its economic and social crisis, as well as in setting plans and programs to develop its economic sectors and facilities, including the road map for the development of Lebanese ports." 

In this context, Choucair emphasized "the need for a clear and long-term strategy for maritime transport in Lebanon, based on Lebanon's pivotal role in these operations and its important geographical location."  

At the same time, he stressed: "the need to accelerate the reconstruction and development of the Beirut port in a way that responds to the needs of Lebanon, Beirut, and the Lebanese private sector, as well as the great role of the port in economic activity, maritime transport operations and maritime transit, counting on cooperation between the private sector and the World Bank to implement this plan." 

For its part, the World Bank delegation presented draft recommendations on the vision and master plan for the future port of Beirut. 

The delegation stressed that this meeting constitutes "a very important opportunity to exchange views on ideas and possible options for the development and reconstruction of the port of Beirut, as well as to encourage the private sector to participate in this process, to ensure that the port plays a central role in the process of recovery and advancement for Lebanon." 

It was also agreed to hold meetings with the private sector and the concerned parties to follow up on this issue.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanese

Economic Bodies

World Bank

Lebanese

Ports

Price of gasoline increases by 7000 LBP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-02

Lebanese MoFA supports KSA’s role in stabilizing Yemeni armistice

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15

Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:49

Price of gasoline increases by 7000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:17

Lebanon's Renewable Energy law approved by Finance Committee

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Constitutional Council dismisses challenges to municipal councils' extension law

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign

LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

MoE extends membership applications to the electricity sector regulatory authority until August 31, 2023

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More