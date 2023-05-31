Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31 | 02:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF

Former Minister Raed Khoury confirmed that depositors' money will return only by linking it to the Lebanese economy; thus, a sovereign fund is established in which projects related to public and private sector companies are placed because "the more we help the private sector to manage work with state property and its privileges, the more we enlarge the economy and return depositors' money." 

He stressed that there is only 10 percent of the depositors' money, and his plan is based on reconstituting the deposits, saying: "They are gone, but we can bring them back to life." 

Khoury believed that the private sector could take risks in light of the worst public sector management in human history. 

Khoury affirmed his support for the restructuring of banks and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed his fear for the banking sector because there is something that neither the IMF nor the Lebanese state wants to admit, which is that the IMF plan can wipe out deposits. 

The former Minister also blamed the Lebanese negotiator for not knowing how to negotiate appropriately and said: "They do not want to restructure the banks because there is a hidden pole." 

He said, "The introduction of new banks is a positive matter and indicates that Lebanon is on the right path of reform, but this authority is only for the Central Council of Banque du Liban." 

Khoury said, "No foreign or non-foreign bank is willing to take a license and start operating in Lebanon before restructuring the banks. This is considered a risk after serious mistakes that have been made."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Raed Khoury

Depositors

Money

Lebanese

Economy

Sovereign Fund

Public

Private

Sectors

Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-29

Byblos Citadel to open for the public on July 8 to encourage the Lebanese to visit Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-30

Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-30

Price of gasoline increases by 7000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29

Lebanon's Renewable Energy law approved by Finance Committee

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Italy's Berlusconi steadily improving, doctors say

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Spain asks EU data protection board to discuss OpenAI's ChatGPT

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-04

Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:04

Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More