News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Governor Salameh's Court Visit: A Continuing Legal Saga Unfolds
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31 | 10:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Governor Salameh's Court Visit: A Continuing Legal Saga Unfolds
For the second consecutive Wednesday, the Governor of the Central Riad Salameh attended the Palace of Justice in Beirut surrounded by embassy security personnel assigned to protect him.
However, the security measures at the Palace of Justice were normal and not exceptional, unlike the last time.
The session dedicated to informing him of the procedures related to the red notice issued by Germany took approximately one hour and a third, similar to the previous session.
However, the irony is that in the previous session, four French notices were included in the investigation. In contrast, today's session included many facts, a significant portion of which were mentioned in the French memorandum.
The crime attributed to Salameh is money laundering and illicit enrichment through the Forry Company.
The Governor reiterated the statements he made in front of the French judges in the presence of the German delegation.
- What about his relationship with Nadi Salameh and lawyer Marwan Issa al-Khouri, who were mentioned in the German investigation but are not wanted?
The relationship is familial, as Nadi is his son, and Marwan is his nephew. He entrusts him with particular legal tasks.
- What about the Lebanese judicial measures?
The Governor was once again prohibited from traveling, knowing that his diplomatic and French passports had been confiscated since the previous session by the Public Prosecutor's Office.
He does not possess an ordinary Lebanese passport.
For the second time, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) was contacted through the Beirut office to request the recovery of the Governor's file from Germany this time.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Salameh
Lebanon
BDL. Justice Palace
Next
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-20
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
Press Highlights
2023-05-20
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
0
Lebanon Economy
02:52
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
Lebanon Economy
02:52
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-30
Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-30
Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-30
Price of gasoline increases by 7000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-30
Price of gasoline increases by 7000 LBP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
0
Variety
2022-12-19
Best friends of Lebanese descent inspire Arab women in the US to pursue higher education
Variety
2022-12-19
Best friends of Lebanese descent inspire Arab women in the US to pursue higher education
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-09
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-09
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-01
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-01
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
2
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
3
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
4
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
5
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
6
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
8
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More