For the second consecutive Wednesday, the Governor of the Central Riad Salameh attended the Palace of Justice in Beirut surrounded by embassy security personnel assigned to protect him.



However, the security measures at the Palace of Justice were normal and not exceptional, unlike the last time.

The session dedicated to informing him of the procedures related to the red notice issued by Germany took approximately one hour and a third, similar to the previous session.



However, the irony is that in the previous session, four French notices were included in the investigation. In contrast, today's session included many facts, a significant portion of which were mentioned in the French memorandum.



The crime attributed to Salameh is money laundering and illicit enrichment through the Forry Company.

The Governor reiterated the statements he made in front of the French judges in the presence of the German delegation.



- What about his relationship with Nadi Salameh and lawyer Marwan Issa al-Khouri, who were mentioned in the German investigation but are not wanted?



The relationship is familial, as Nadi is his son, and Marwan is his nephew. He entrusts him with particular legal tasks.



- What about the Lebanese judicial measures?



The Governor was once again prohibited from traveling, knowing that his diplomatic and French passports had been confiscated since the previous session by the Public Prosecutor's Office.



He does not possess an ordinary Lebanese passport.



For the second time, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) was contacted through the Beirut office to request the recovery of the Governor's file from Germany this time.