Al-Boustani: We need to expedite approval of reform laws required by IMF

The parliament committee for National Economy, Trade, Industry, And Planningheld on Thursday a session in the Parliament, chaired by Deputy Farid al-Boustani and attended by Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami, and MPs Nasser Jaber, Mohammad Suleiman, Amin Cherri, Tony Frangieh, Nicolas Sehnaoui, Halima Kaakour, Wadah Al-Saddeq, Hassan Azaddin, Yassin Yassin, and Nada al-Boustani.



The subcommittee tasked with studying the amendment of consumer protection also held a session chaired by al-Boustani, who stated after the two sessions, "The subcommittee for studying the Consumer Protection Law was important and fruitful, and God willing, we will approve the first draft by the end of June. We will revisit this law, and it requires ongoing work. I extend my thanks to the committee members."



"As for the Economic Committee, today we met with Prime Minister Saadeh al-Chami and discussed the issue of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and a report will be issued regarding the progress of the discussions. We should not expect any surprises since we have not implemented the reforms required by the World Bank," he added.



"We presented strategic topics, including the banking and electricity sectors. We also discussed the budget and our desire for it to be a reform-oriented budget. We also presented the issue of bank structure, and the discussion between committee members and Prime Minister al-Chami was very candid," he continued.



"I want to emphasize that not everything reported in the media is true; the numbers change every day, and there is a mission of experts studying our economic system, and the government is trying to secure financing for the situation," he explained.



Al-Boustani stressed the "need to expedite the approval of the reform laws required by the International Monetary Fund."



"There are matters under study, and the committee members have called for specifying responsibilities. We also emphasized the need to restructure the public sector and demanded an economic plan that revives the economy and generates revenue for the state," he added.



"I would like to point out that some committee members have called for honesty with citizens because they are concerned about their deposits. There was confirmation from al-Chami that all deposits are sacred."



"We have adopted the idea of organizing a workshop for the Economic Committee to have a dialogue between the committee and the International Monetary Fund, and we hope to have more meetings with al-Chami," he concluded by saying.



