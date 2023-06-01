Al-Boustani: We need to expedite approval of reform laws required by IMF

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-01 | 07:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Al-Boustani: We need to expedite approval of reform laws required by IMF
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Al-Boustani: We need to expedite approval of reform laws required by IMF

The parliament committee for National Economy, Trade, Industry, And Planningheld on Thursday a session in the Parliament, chaired by Deputy Farid al-Boustani and attended by Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami, and MPs Nasser Jaber, Mohammad Suleiman, Amin Cherri, Tony Frangieh, Nicolas Sehnaoui, Halima Kaakour, Wadah Al-Saddeq, Hassan Azaddin, Yassin Yassin, and Nada al-Boustani.

The subcommittee tasked with studying the amendment of consumer protection also held a session chaired by al-Boustani, who stated after the two sessions, "The subcommittee for studying the Consumer Protection Law was important and fruitful, and God willing, we will approve the first draft by the end of June. We will revisit this law, and it requires ongoing work. I extend my thanks to the committee members."

"As for the Economic Committee, today we met with Prime Minister Saadeh al-Chami and discussed the issue of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and a report will be issued regarding the progress of the discussions. We should not expect any surprises since we have not implemented the reforms required by the World Bank," he added.

"We presented strategic topics, including the banking and electricity sectors. We also discussed the budget and our desire for it to be a reform-oriented budget. We also presented the issue of bank structure, and the discussion between committee members and Prime Minister al-Chami was very candid," he continued.

"I want to emphasize that not everything reported in the media is true; the numbers change every day, and there is a mission of experts studying our economic system, and the government is trying to secure financing for the situation," he explained.

Al-Boustani stressed the "need to expedite the approval of the reform laws required by the International Monetary Fund." 

"There are matters under study, and the committee members have called for specifying responsibilities. We also emphasized the need to restructure the public sector and demanded an economic plan that revives the economy and generates revenue for the state," he added.

"I would like to point out that some committee members have called for honesty with citizens because they are concerned about their deposits. There was confirmation from al-Chami that all deposits are sacred."

"We have adopted the idea of organizing a workshop for the Economic Committee to have a dialogue between the committee and the International Monetary Fund, and we hope to have more meetings with al-Chami," he concluded by saying.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

IMF

Reforms

LBCI Next
Khalil: Measures taken in cooperation with IMF form foundation for structural transformation
Governor Salameh's Court Visit: A Continuing Legal Saga Unfolds
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-25

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
World
2023-05-15

IMF official says Sri Lanka reforms critical, evaluating progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-10

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

Khalil: Measures taken in cooperation with IMF form foundation for structural transformation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31

Governor Salameh's Court Visit: A Continuing Legal Saga Unfolds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31

Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-08

West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship

LBCI
World
2023-05-26

Earthquake jolts eastern Japan, no tsunami warning

LBCI
World
13:02

Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP

LBCI
Middle East
00:41

Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond

LBCI
Middle East
04:21

Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant

LBCI
Variety
00:29

EV maker Lucid to raise $3 bln, mainly from Saudi's PIF

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More