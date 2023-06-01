Khalil: Measures taken in cooperation with IMF form foundation for structural transformation

2023-06-01
Khalil: Measures taken in cooperation with IMF form foundation for structural transformation
1min
Khalil: Measures taken in cooperation with IMF form foundation for structural transformation

Caretaker Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil affirmed on Thursday that the measures taken in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, whether in terms of legislation or decisions, though they require further steps, form a foundation for a structural transformation that revitalizes public administration and establishes the basis for reform-oriented budgets that we began implementing in 2022. 
He considered that this budget opened the door to establishing a unified exchange rate for public finances and enhancing the financing capabilities of the treasury.

He stated today, "We are working on completing the 2023 budget, which we strive to make reform-oriented, based on the recovery and revival plan, in order to contribute to economic recovery, promote social justice, and achieve sustainable development." 
He also pointed out that raising the customs dollar to the current level has provided the treasury with significant revenues that have helped mitigate deterioration and enhance some financial and monetary stability.

Khalil's remarks came during the opening of the second meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Institute for Planning in the presence of its Director-General, Dr. Badr Malallah, and his deputy, Dr. Waleed Abdul Moula.

