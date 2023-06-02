93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Required transactions to aid about 93,000 families have been signed at the Banque du Liban, and the funds will be transferred to the World Food Program (WFP) account.



WFP is the implementing agency responsible for transferring messages to the beneficiaries of the AMAN Program according to Law 219, amended by Law 251/2022.



This process will take a few days starting on June 8 and will continue for three days.