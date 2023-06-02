93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-02 | 04:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Required transactions to aid about 93,000 families have been signed at the Banque du Liban, and the funds will be transferred to the World Food Program (WFP) account. 

WFP is the implementing agency responsible for transferring messages to the beneficiaries of the AMAN Program according to Law 219, amended by Law 251/2022.   

This process will take a few days starting on June 8 and will continue for three days.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Aid

Transactions

Families

Banque Du Liban

Funds

World Food Program (WFP)

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-30

In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

USAID empowers women-led enterprises in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-20

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

Khalil: Measures taken in cooperation with IMF form foundation for structural transformation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:55

Al-Boustani: We need to expedite approval of reform laws required by IMF

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31

Governor Salameh's Court Visit: A Continuing Legal Saga Unfolds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:52

Who are the candidates running in the 2024 US presidential election?

LBCI
World
07:17

Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod

LBCI
World
07:11

UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover

LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More