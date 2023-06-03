News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Pricing goods in dollars is a step towards stability and transparency
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-03 | 04:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Pricing goods in dollars is a step towards stability and transparency
Amidst the economic crisis in Lebanon, Hani Bohsali, the head of the Syndicate of Food Importers in Lebanon, emphasized the importance of pricing goods in dollars as a step forward to stabilize prices and ensure transparency.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Bohsali reassured the public that the prices of imported goods have either decreased or remained stable when priced in dollars, following a period of increase caused by the Ukrainian war. Examples of such goods include vegetable oil, rice, and sugar.
Bohsali stressed that the primary objective is to secure food supplies and make them available at accurate prices. He called upon the Lebanese government to provide a certain level of stability and security to the economy.
Furthermore, Bohsali presented a study he prepared, highlighting the price changes of some essential commodities.
Lebanon Economy
Hani Bohsali
Pricing
Goods
Dollars
Step
Stability
Transparency
USD
LBP
Economy
Nabil Fahed to LBCI: Consumer goods prices decreased due to currency depreciation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-25
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
2023-04-25
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
Lebanon gas station owners union demands pricing in US Dollars
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
Lebanon gas station owners union demands pricing in US Dollars
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:46
Nabil Fahed to LBCI: Consumer goods prices decreased due to currency depreciation
Lebanon Economy
03:46
Nabil Fahed to LBCI: Consumer goods prices decreased due to currency depreciation
0
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-02
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-02
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-02
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-02
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-12
Tinder will remove social handles from bios as part of its updated community guidelines
Variety
2023-05-12
Tinder will remove social handles from bios as part of its updated community guidelines
0
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Middle East
07:17
NATO member Turkey to send troops to Kosovo amid unrest in the north
Middle East
07:17
NATO member Turkey to send troops to Kosovo amid unrest in the north
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
2
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
3
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
5
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
8
Lebanon News
13:40
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Lebanon News
13:40
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More