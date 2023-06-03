Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Pricing goods in dollars is a step towards stability and transparency

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-03 | 04:25
High views



Amidst the economic crisis in Lebanon, Hani Bohsali, the head of the Syndicate of Food Importers in Lebanon, emphasized the importance of pricing goods in dollars as a step forward to stabilize prices and ensure transparency.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Bohsali reassured the public that the prices of imported goods have either decreased or remained stable when priced in dollars, following a period of increase caused by the Ukrainian war. Examples of such goods include vegetable oil, rice, and sugar.

Bohsali stressed that the primary objective is to secure food supplies and make them available at accurate prices. He called upon the Lebanese government to provide a certain level of stability and security to the economy.

Furthermore, Bohsali presented a study he prepared, highlighting the price changes of some essential commodities.

