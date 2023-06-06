News
Price of gasoline drops by 11000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-06 | 02:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Price of gasoline drops by 11000 LBP
On Tuesday June 06, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by 11000 LBP each, while the price of diesel dropped by 11000 LBP and that of gas increased by 1000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1621,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1663,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1383,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 847,000 LBP
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Fuel
Gas
Lebanon
Related Articles
