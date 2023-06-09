Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha

2023-06-09 | 05:37
Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha
Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha

On the occasion of the upcoming Eid al-Adha, which falls on the 28th of June, the Finance Ministry announced that it will not be able to disburse salaries, compensations, wages, and the prescribed increase stipulated in Article 111 of the 2022 Budget Law, which are due at the end of June, before the Eid.

This is due to the lack of financial appropriations until the aforementioned date, which prevents the ability to transfer these rights to their beneficiaries.

