USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-14 | 05:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon

The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has announced additional humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people, providing more than $17.4 million in aid. 

This aid will help the vulnerable Lebanese people put food on the table and access medical care via the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and two non-governmental organizations (NGOs).  

“As staple food and fuel prices rise and livelihoods erode, Lebanon’s deepening economic crisis continues to generate humanitarian needs by decreasing vulnerable populations’ purchasing power and restricting access to healthcare,” said a statement published by the US Embassy in Lebanon. 

With more than $11.1 million in additional USAID humanitarian assistance, the WFP will provide 300,000 vulnerable Lebanese people with monthly household food parcels for around two months to help improve food security for around 75,000 households.  

Additionally, through around $6.3 million in USAID humanitarian assistance, Relief International (RI) and International Medical Corps (IMC) will be supporting at least 11 primary healthcare clinics across the country and home care.  

“The United States continues to stand with the people in Lebanon during their time of need,” concluded the statement.
 

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Humanitarian

Assistance

United States

USAID

Lebanese People

Aid

Are Public Sector Salaries at Risk Amid Quorum Concerns?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

USAID empowers women-led enterprises in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30

EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10

Are Public Sector Salaries at Risk Amid Quorum Concerns?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09

Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-08

Lebanon's remittances: UNDP report sheds light on high remittances-to-GDP ratio

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Iranian Ambassador stresses the need for internal dialogue to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

UN Special Coordinator urges Lebanon's parliamentarians to ensure Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Bassil: Azour was among names accepted by FPM but not best candidate for us

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-02

Khalaf Al Habtoor reveals the reopening of Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
World News
13:18

US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:21

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More