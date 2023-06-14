News
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-14 | 05:46
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has announced additional humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people, providing more than $17.4 million in aid.
This aid will help the vulnerable Lebanese people put food on the table and access medical care via the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and two non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
“As staple food and fuel prices rise and livelihoods erode, Lebanon’s deepening economic crisis continues to generate humanitarian needs by decreasing vulnerable populations’ purchasing power and restricting access to healthcare,” said a statement published by the US Embassy in Lebanon.
With more than $11.1 million in additional USAID humanitarian assistance, the WFP will provide 300,000 vulnerable Lebanese people with monthly household food parcels for around two months to help improve food security for around 75,000 households.
Additionally, through around $6.3 million in USAID humanitarian assistance, Relief International (RI) and International Medical Corps (IMC) will be supporting at least 11 primary healthcare clinics across the country and home care.
“The United States continues to stand with the people in Lebanon during their time of need,” concluded the statement.
