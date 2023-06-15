Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-15 | 05:31
High views
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned

Sources told LBCI On Thursday that the interrogation session of Raja Salameh, brother of Banque Du Liban Governor Riad Salameh, before Judge Abou Samra was adjourned as per a medical excuse.
Another session was scheduled for both Riad and Raja on July 12.
 

