Lebanon and European officials hold talks on cooperation and sustainable development
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-15 | 08:13
Lebanon and European officials hold talks on cooperation and sustainable development
The caretaker Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, met with the Head of Cooperation at the European Union, Alessandro Viezzer, and the President of the European Investment Bank, Kristina Mikulova, along with a delegation, to discuss the ongoing cooperation between the Union, the Bank, and Lebanon.
According to a statement from the ministry's media office, Minister Khalil commended the existing cooperation and stated, "the discussions focused on projects funded by the Union and the European Investment Bank, specifically for the year 2023, which include water, sanitation, and alternative energy."
He also highlighted that "the crisis that Lebanon has been through and continues to face has accelerated the adoption of alternative energy." He expressed regret that "the positive momentum towards Lebanon's reliance on this energy came as a result of unfavorable circumstances and not as a natural progression in the development process."
Moreover, Minister Khalil emphasized that "in addition to the social aid provided by the NPTP program for the most impoverished families, implemented by the Social Affairs Ministry, the future direction for 2024 by the Union and the European Investment Bank focuses on supporting and financing projects and small companies that contribute to providing the factors of production for small investors. This forms a solid foundation for sustainable development."
