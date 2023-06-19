Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19 | 04:41
High views
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
0min
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met on Monday with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Lebanon, Romain de la Martinière, at the Grand Serail to discuss the latest developments regarding the exploration drilling in Bloc 9. The drilling rig, TransOcean Barents, is expected to arrive in Lebanese waters in August 2023.
 
They discussed the ongoing preparations, particularly in terms of importing the necessary materials for the drilling activities and related commitments.
 
Total expressed its interest in investing in renewable energies, specifically solar and wind energy.
 
Mikati also received Austrian Ambassador to Lebanon, René Paul Amri, in the presence of former MP Michel Pharaon, where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.
 
Furthermore, the Prime Minister met with the President of the Lebanese University, Bassam Badran, and the President of the Association of Full-Time Professors at the Lebanese University, Antoine Charbel.
  
 

