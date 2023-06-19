Mikati announces readiness of 2023 Budget, plans consecutive government sessions for approval

During the legislative session in the Parliament, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that "the 2023 budget is ready."



"We will call for consecutive government sessions to approve it," he added.



He revealed that the Ministry of Finance will send the final budget proposal to the government before the end of June for discussion.



Regarding the government's functioning with a full agenda, Mikati stated, "The government is fulfilling its role in managing state affairs and serving the citizens, and there is no personal agenda being pursued."