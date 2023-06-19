News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19 | 05:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
The Union of Food Importers, headed by Hani Bohsali, expressed on Monday its deep concern about Lebanon occupying "advanced" positions in international reports on hunger and soaring food prices.
These reports include the classification of the World Food Program, which includes Lebanon among the "hunger hotspot countries," and the recent report by the World Bank, which considered food prices in Lebanon among the highest in the world.
The Union emphasized that this reality is unacceptable and must be addressed quickly.
In a statement, the Union explained that the classification of the World Food Program, labeling Lebanon among the "hunger hotspot countries," is extremely dangerous and could worsen in the future if the economic collapse, presidential vacuum, governmental paralysis, and lack of solutions to the economic and financial crisis that has been affecting the country for about four years continue.
The Union stated, "Since the second half of 2021, we have repeatedly warned about the vulnerability of the food security of the Lebanese people due to their inability to access the food they need because of the collapse of their purchasing power with the collapse of the national currency."
It expressed its extreme fear that the presidential vacuum and the return to the cycle of the Lebanese lira's collapse, which will inevitably lead to the expansion of hunger and deprivation, may be prolonged.
Regarding the World Bank's report stating that "food prices in Lebanon are among the highest in the world," the Union attributed this solely to the collapse of the national currency.
The Union warned that this situation would likely worsen if the country continues in this dark tunnel.
The Union appealed to the political forces, urging them to assume their national responsibility and end the dire situation faced by the Lebanese people, remove Lebanon from these international blacklists, and radically address the living and livelihood conditions.
It emphasized that achieving these goals can only be done by restoring the national currency and expanding social support programs, simultaneously with the implementation of comprehensive solutions to the crisis by electing a president and forming a new government committed to implementing comprehensive reforms, as well as approving and implementing an economic and financial recovery plan and reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Union Of Food Importers
Hani Bohsali
Hunger
Food
Prices
World Food Program
World Bank
International Monetary Fund
Mikati announces readiness of 2023 Budget, plans consecutive government sessions for approval
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-08
Lebanon tops World Bank's food inflation assessment
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-08
Lebanon tops World Bank's food inflation assessment
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-20
Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-20
Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-19
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-19
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:10
Mikati announces readiness of 2023 Budget, plans consecutive government sessions for approval
Lebanon Economy
05:10
Mikati announces readiness of 2023 Budget, plans consecutive government sessions for approval
0
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
0
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
0
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
0
World News
08:14
Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia
World News
08:14
Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia
0
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
0
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
2
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
4
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
5
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
6
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
7
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
8
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More