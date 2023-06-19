Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19 | 05:51
High views
2min
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union

The Union of Food Importers, headed by Hani Bohsali, expressed on Monday its deep concern about Lebanon occupying "advanced" positions in international reports on hunger and soaring food prices.
  
These reports include the classification of the World Food Program, which includes Lebanon among the "hunger hotspot countries," and the recent report by the World Bank, which considered food prices in Lebanon among the highest in the world.  

The Union emphasized that this reality is unacceptable and must be addressed quickly. 

In a statement, the Union explained that the classification of the World Food Program, labeling Lebanon among the "hunger hotspot countries," is extremely dangerous and could worsen in the future if the economic collapse, presidential vacuum, governmental paralysis, and lack of solutions to the economic and financial crisis that has been affecting the country for about four years continue. 

The Union stated, "Since the second half of 2021, we have repeatedly warned about the vulnerability of the food security of the Lebanese people due to their inability to access the food they need because of the collapse of their purchasing power with the collapse of the national currency."  

It expressed its extreme fear that the presidential vacuum and the return to the cycle of the Lebanese lira's collapse, which will inevitably lead to the expansion of hunger and deprivation, may be prolonged. 

Regarding the World Bank's report stating that "food prices in Lebanon are among the highest in the world," the Union attributed this solely to the collapse of the national currency.
 
The Union warned that this situation would likely worsen if the country continues in this dark tunnel. 

The Union appealed to the political forces, urging them to assume their national responsibility and end the dire situation faced by the Lebanese people, remove Lebanon from these international blacklists, and radically address the living and livelihood conditions.  

It emphasized that achieving these goals can only be done by restoring the national currency and expanding social support programs, simultaneously with the implementation of comprehensive solutions to the crisis by electing a president and forming a new government committed to implementing comprehensive reforms, as well as approving and implementing an economic and financial recovery plan and reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
 

