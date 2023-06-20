Lahoud and Abou Haidar sign a contract to participate in Expo Qatar 2023

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-20 | 05:53
High views
Lahoud and Abou Haidar sign a contract to participate in Expo Qatar 2023

On Tuesday, the Agriculture, Economy, and Trade Ministries issued a joint statement that the Directors General, Louis Lahoud and Mohamad Abou Haidar, have signed a participation contract in "Expo Qatar 2023".

The statement noted that "the Lebanese government seizes this opportunity to express its gratitude to Qatar, its Amir, government, and people, as well as to all Arab brothers, for their continuous support to our country in all circumstances."

Finance Minister emphasizes collaboration with international organizations
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
