Finance Minister emphasizes collaboration with international organizations

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-20 | 08:01
Finance Minister emphasizes collaboration with international organizations
1min
Finance Minister emphasizes collaboration with international organizations

The caretaker Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, highlighted the importance of development projects implemented by international organizations in Lebanon through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).  

He emphasized the need for integration and coordination with relevant Lebanese institutions and administrations in all fields that enhance human capacity development, improve people's lives, and create suitable environments and projects for advancing social, health, population, housing, and educational services. This also includes improving conditions in specific productive sectors, especially agriculture, and food, as part of the transition towards sustainable development.

Minister Khalil's remarks came during his chairmanship of the meeting with several international organizations affiliated with the UNDP, in the presence of Melanie Hauenstein, the program's representative in Lebanon, as well as representatives from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

Director General of Finance Georges Maraawi and expert Claudine Karaki were also present from the Finance Ministry.

