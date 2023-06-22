News
Lebanon faces soaring inflation, with rates reaching 260.21% in May 2023
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22 | 08:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon faces soaring inflation, with rates reaching 260.21% in May 2023
Lebanon's Central Administration of Statistics has reported an increase in the country's inflation rate, which reached 260.21 percent in May 2023, compared to the same period last year.
According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of living in Lebanon experienced a significant rise in May 2023, with an overall increase of 5.35 percent compared to April 2023. Here is a breakdown of the regional variations:
- An increase of 14.44 percent in the Beirut Governorate
- An increase of 5.92 percent in the Mount Lebanon Governorate
- An increase of 5.46 percent in the North Governorate
- A decrease of 1.40 percent in the Bekaa Governorate
- A decrease of 0.27 percent in the South Governorate
- An increase of 4.51 percent in the Nabatieh Governorate
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Central Administration Of Statistics
Inflation
Rate
Consumer Price Index
