Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week

The media office of Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, issued a statement regarding the AMAN program announcing that the payment process for the beneficiaries from the program, which has reached 93,676 Lebanese families so far, will start on Monday, June 26, and will continue for two days, i.e., June 26 and 27, 2023.



A number of beneficiaries will receive school support for their children enrolled in public schools.



The value of the aid that will be transferred amounts to $12,309,900.