Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-24 | 02:42
High views
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters

The FATF international financial crime watchdog did not put Lebanon on its "grey list" of countries facing special scrutiny according to a statement on Friday after a preliminary mutual assessment had raised concerns it would be.

Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in May that Lebanon was likely to be placed on the Financial Action Task Force's list over unsatisfactory practices to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

Read the full story at: 
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/lebanon-stays-off-money-laundering-watchlist-2023-06-23/
 

