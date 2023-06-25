Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-25 | 04:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures

The financial sector in Lebanon eagerly awaits an official circular expected to be issued by the Special Investigation Commission (SIC) of the Central Bank next week.

This circular will affirm the effectiveness of the adopted systems in combating money laundering and terrorist financing while accurately identifying the shortcomings identified by the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) working group to prevent the country from slipping into the "grey list."

This article was originally published, translated from the Arab outlet of "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat."

According to information published by Al-Sharq Al-Awsat ahead of the general meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at the end of last month in Bahrain, Lebanon is required to address the emerging gaps, particularly concerning the expansion of the monetary economy.

It is necessary to take corrective measures to preserve the effectiveness of the country's legal and procedural system in preventing suspicious financial transactions. A new assessment of Lebanon's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing system is scheduled for mid-next year to evaluate its regional and international methodological adherence as per the FATF standards for assessing all countries.

Indeed, the regional group concerned with monitoring financial crimes, according to Reuters, released a statement that did not include placing Lebanon on the grey list of countries subjected to particular scrutiny.

However, this came after the agency quoted sources in May suggesting that Lebanon was likely to be added to the FATF's list due to insufficient measures in combating money laundering and terrorist financing. The statement also indicated that Lebanon is seeking to improve its situation.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

BDL

Central

Bank

Issue

Circular

Reinforcing

Anti-Money

Laundering

Measures

FATF

Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-24

Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22

Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22

Lebanon faces soaring inflation, with rates reaching 260.21% in May 2023

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-22

MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-16

US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
06:09

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

LBCI
Sports News
08:01

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:10

Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures

LBCI
Middle East News
08:46

Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation

LBCI
World News
01:44

Aircraft used for 'death flights' returns to Argentina

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More