Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-26 | 10:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy

As the Akkar potato season ended at the beginning of June, the Bekaa potato season began in the middle of the month. However, between the two seasons, the price of potatoes in Lebanon reached 35,000 Lebanese lira per kilogram as Syrian potatoes infiltrated the market through smuggling due to its lower production and marketing costs.

Wholesale shops receive Syrian potatoes at the cost of 20,000 Lebanese lira per kilogram, forcing Lebanese farmers to lower the prices of their potatoes to compete. 

According to farmers, the cost of one ton of Lebanese potatoes is around 250 US dollars. 

Consequently, Lebanese farmers are selling their potatoes for approximately 23,500 Lebanese lira per kilogram directly to wholesalers to compete with the smuggled potatoes. 

This means that the ton is being sold for 253 US dollars, meaning a profit of only 3 US dollars per ton. 

The impact of the smuggling market is not limited to farmers alone, as even consumers struggle to differentiate between the smuggled and local produce in the market. 

The Ministry of Agriculture, which has entrusted the entire matter to the security agencies for border control, warns of the continued risks associated with smuggling in terms of the national economy and food security.  

The fact is that the goods that enter illegally are not subject to the checks that are launched from the quarantine centers located in all border ports.

The repercussions of smuggling affect citizens, farmers, and the state. To address this issue, it is crucial to end illegal border crossings and develop a comprehensive plan to monitor the production process from cultivation to the consumers' tables.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Smuggling

Potato

Farming

Season

Local

Farmers

Economy

Syria

LBCI Next
Finance Minister extends deadlines for tax declarations in Lebanon
Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-24

EU allocates 3.7 million euros to support Lebanon's green and circular economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22

Lebanon's Economy Ministry, WFP sign agreement to enhance price transparency and consumer protection

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:00

Finance Minister extends deadlines for tax declarations in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-25

Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-24

Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22

Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19

EDL requests $62 mln from BDL for gas oil shipment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-19

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar

LBCI
Sports News
07:11

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Samir Geagea demands caretaker government to establish timetable for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More