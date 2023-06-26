Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections

Sources from the banking sector were surprised by some of the objections they heard regarding the decision of the State Council as if the objectors were annoyed by the involvement of the highest judicial authority in the country in the process of defending depositors' funds.



They pointed out that the banks are at ease because the judiciary has sided with the depositors, a matter that the banks have been advocating for since the idea of deposit cuts emerged in successive government plans.



"What is most surprising is that some people downplayed the significance of accepting the appeal as if they hope that the ruling will be in favor of maintaining the deposit cuts item since the judgment has not been issued yet," the sources stated.



They added, "on the other hand, others went even further and blamed the government for not issuing a comprehensive law that protects its plan, making it difficult to challenge. It is as if these individuals want to hinder the banks or others from preventing the government from evading its duty to repay its debts and ensure the return of depositors' funds."



The sources emphasized that winning the confrontation is closer to reality, and the cuts on depositors' funds have become nearly impossible, despite the wishes of some entities claiming to defend the depositors.