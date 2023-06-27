Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

After receiving the report from Alvarez & Marsal, the Ministry of Finance clarified on Tuesday "misconceptions."



The Media Office of the Ministry of Finance clarified some "misleading news" circulating in media outlets regarding the report of Alvarez & Marsal concerning the forensic audit of the accounts of the Banque Du Liban.



The clarification statement reads as follows:



Firstly, what the Ministry of Finance received from Alvarez & Marsal is a draft of the preliminary report of the forensic audit, which is still unfinished and being clarified regarding specific inquiries.



Secondly, the contract with Alvarez & Marsal was signed with the Lebanese government, represented by the Minister of Finance, and the role of the Ministry of Finance is limited, according to the contract's provisions, to coordinating between BDL and the auditing firm and nothing more.



Therefore, the report is the property of the Lebanese government, not the Ministry of Finance, which necessitates delivering the report's final version to the Council of Ministers once it is ready.



Consequently, the handling of its content remains within the jurisdiction of this council.



Thirdly, the circulation of rumors that the draft report sent to the Ministry of Finance mentioned economic, financial, and political figures, particularly Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as Lebanese and non-Lebanese individuals, is entirely false and has no connection to reality."