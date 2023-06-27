Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27 | 07:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

After receiving the report from Alvarez & Marsal, the Ministry of Finance clarified on Tuesday "misconceptions."

The Media Office of the Ministry of Finance clarified some "misleading news" circulating in media outlets regarding the report of Alvarez & Marsal concerning the forensic audit of the accounts of the Banque Du Liban.

The clarification statement reads as follows:

Firstly, what the Ministry of Finance received from Alvarez & Marsal is a draft of the preliminary report of the forensic audit, which is still unfinished and being clarified regarding specific inquiries.

Secondly, the contract with Alvarez & Marsal was signed with the Lebanese government, represented by the Minister of Finance, and the role of the Ministry of Finance is limited, according to the contract's provisions, to coordinating between BDL and the auditing firm and nothing more.

Therefore, the report is the property of the Lebanese government, not the Ministry of Finance, which necessitates delivering the report's final version to the Council of Ministers once it is ready.

Consequently, the handling of its content remains within the jurisdiction of this council.

Thirdly, the circulation of rumors that the draft report sent to the Ministry of Finance mentioned economic, financial, and political figures, particularly Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as Lebanese and non-Lebanese individuals, is entirely false and has no connection to reality."

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Finance

Lebanon

BDL

LBCI Next
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-26

Finance Minister extends deadlines for tax declarations in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29

Lebanon's Renewable Energy law approved by Finance Committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:49

MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-26

Finance Minister extends deadlines for tax declarations in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08

Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Pakistan village mourns 24 feared dead in Greek migrant tragedy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More