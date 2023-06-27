MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts

Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27 | 07:49
High views
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts

MP Sami Gemayel, the leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, has taken a significant step by submitting a request to the caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil to obtain a copy of the forensic audit report on the accounts of Lebanon's Central Bank.

Alvarez & Marsal, a renowned global professional services firm, conducted the forensic audit report. Gemayel's request is based on the law of the right to access information.

Gemayel emphasized in his letter that the forensic audit results are crucial for determining the extent of financial losses, formulating necessary financial and economic policies, and restoring stability to the banking sector and the Lebanese economy.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the report's findings are also one of the conditions imposed on the Lebanese government to sign the final agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Gemayel firmly rejected the notion of keeping the audit report confidential, asserting that it is essential for parliamentarians to fulfill their legislative and oversight duties. He also emphasized the importance of holding accountability for financial and monetary policies based on accurate and specific figures and data.

