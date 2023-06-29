News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-29 | 10:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board concluded its 2023 Article IV consultation with Lebanon on June 1. Lebanon, which has been in a three-year-long unprecedented sovereign-banking-currency crisis, saw the economy contract by about 40 percent, the Lebanese lira lose 98 percent of its value, and inflation hit triple-digits. Additionally, the central bank lost two-thirds of its foreign exchange (FX) reserves.
While there were signs of economic stabilization in 2022 due to the expiration of COVID measures, a rebound in tourism, strong remittances inflows, and a gradual improvement in terms of trade, the economy remains severely depressed. High uncertainty, banking sector restrictions, and expensive and very limited electricity supply continue to be major hindrances.
According to Reuters, Lebanon's financial crisis has been worsened due to lack of policy action and vested interests resisting reforms. The delay in action has led to a decrease in the foreign currency deposits that could be recovered during banking sector restructuring. The IMF noted that $10 billion less could now be recovered compared to 2020.
Following the dramatic exchange rate depreciation in Q1 2023, cash dollarization increased, and inflation accelerated to 270 percent year-on-year in April 2023. The fiscal deficit is estimated to have widened to 5 percent of GDP in 2022 due to collapsing revenues. Additionally, the current account deficit widened to almost 30 percent of GDP on account of surging imports, while foreign domestic investment (FDI) and other financial inflows remained depressed.
The IMF's Executive Board emphasizes that the economic outlook is highly uncertain and relies heavily on authorities’ policy actions. A comprehensive economic recovery plan, if decisively implemented, could steadily reduce imbalances, restore confidence, and return the economy to growth. However, a continuation of the status quo presents the largest risk to the outlook, with public debt potentially reaching 547% of GDP by 2027 if no reforms are undertaken.
The IMF Executive Directors stress the need for a comprehensive reform plan to resolve the crisis and bring about a sustainable recovery. This includes credible restructuring of the financial system, reduction of high inflation, addressing sharp exchange rate depreciation, rebuilding the credibility of the central bank, and medium-term fiscal consolidation accompanied by debt restructuring.
Directors also called for prompt adoption of a credible 2023 budget underpinned by tax and revenue administration measures, and they highlighted the need for comprehensive revenue mobilization measures. In addition, the board stressed the need for ambitious structural reforms to improve governance and operational viability of state-owned enterprises, reform the pension system, implement electricity sector reforms, and enhance anti-corruption and AML/CFT standards and practices.
Lebanon Economy
IMF
Executive
Board
Urge
Comprehensive
Reform
Lebanon
Economic
Crisis
Consultation
Conclude
Next
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
0
Middle East News
2023-06-12
US urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer
Middle East News
2023-06-12
US urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-28
Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-28
Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
3
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
4
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
5
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
7
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
8
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More