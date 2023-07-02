Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

Lebanon Economy
2023-07-02 | 05:40
High views
LBCI
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors&#39; rights exist
2min
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

Caretaker Prime Minister's advisor, Samir Al Daher, emphasized that there is no write-off of deposits; they exist, and depositors' rights are present. However, their "existence" must be accompanied by the availability of assets; if they are not present, then there is no write-off of what does not exist. 

During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he revealed that the proposed approach is to repay all deposits up to $100,000. He explained that this means that 88 percent of depositors would receive their deposits in total but not in one lump sum. 

He also noted that capable individuals should contribute to the national salvation process, saying, "The capable individuals say, 'I am ready to pay, but I need to ensure that what I pay is used properly.'" 

Regarding Sayrafa, he believed it had cost the treasury and reserves a significant amount of money

Regarding the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he stated, "To conclude an agreement with the IMF and for its board to approve it, there are ten prerequisites that must be fulfilled."  

He pointed out that some of these prerequisites are taken through the executive authority, some through the legislative authority, and there is a measure for Banque du Liban (BDL) in agreement with the Ministry of Finance, which is the unification of the exchange rate. 

He considered the 2022 budget to be late and not up to the level of reforms, and the bank secrecy law had amendments requested by the IMF.

