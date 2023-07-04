IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source

Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04 | 06:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon&#39;s authorities, says banking source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source

A banking source emphasized the importance of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) report regarding the description of the financial gap, estimated at around $73 billion, and the fact that the funds available in the Central Bank of Lebanon and commercial banks were almost sufficient to cover all deposits. 

The source added that the financial gap accumulated when the state failed to issue bonds and resorted to borrowing from the central bank. 
 
Furthermore, it also contributed, after the announcement of the cessation of payments and through poor management, to the waste of about $22 billion of depositors' money in the Central Bank and about $15 billion of bank funds by allowing the repayment of "dollarized" loans in Lebanese lira or at an unrealistic exchange rate. 

The banking source considered the IMF report an explicit accusation against the Lebanese authorities, highlighting their primary and fundamental responsibility for the current situation.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Banking

International Monetary Fund's (IMF)

Finance

Central Bank

Banks

Deposits

LBCI Next
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-30

French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-28

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Belgian lawyer to file defamation complaint against MEP Marie Arena over Lebanon corruption remarks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-02

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-30

French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:45

Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More