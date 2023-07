Caretaker Minister of Justice Henri Khoury announced on Tuesday the approval of the French judiciary on the requests submitted by French lawyers Emmanuel Daoud and Jean-Claude Bouvet, who are assigned by the Lebanese state to seize funds and property belonging to Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, and his companions, Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kozakova, in favor of the Lebanese state.