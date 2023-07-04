Belgian lawyer to file defamation complaint against MEP Marie Arena over Lebanon corruption remarks

Belgian lawyer Pierre Chome announced on Tuesday that he would file a complaint against Member of the European Parliament Marie Arena.

The complaint is related to statements made by Marie Arena on June 16th in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, where she stated that corrupt individuals in Lebanon should not be helped but punished.

She called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Riad Salameh and all judges who hinder investigations into corruption in Lebanon.

Chome considered Arena's words as defamation and slander, stating that her accusations, without providing any evidence or mentioning the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, constitute a public condemnation of his client.

He added that Salameh was being dragged into the mud before the highest European authority without any right to respond to these false and suspicious speeches.

Chome considered Arena as serving the interests of Qatar and Hezbollah, which Iran supports.

He revealed that the complaint against Arena will be filed in Brussels, charging her with defamation, and it will target all individuals involved in this crime.