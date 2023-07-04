Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version

The Ministry of Finance clarified on Tuesday that what it received from Alvarez & Marsal is only a preliminary draft of the report being prepared for the audit of the accounts of the Banque Du Liban, and it is not a comprehensive and final report.

In a statement, the ministry pointed out that its role in this matter is as an intermediary between the bank and the company, in accordance with the terms of the contract, to provide the necessary data needed for the report.

The ministry affirmed that upon receiving the final report, it would immediately submit it to the Council of Ministers, which has the authority to act on its content.

The Ministry of Finance also stated that Finance Minister Youssef Khalil had prepared letters of response to the MPs who requested the report to be handed over or published, explaining the principles governing the handling of this matter.

The ministry considered the information circulating regarding individuals or attributed to the report as inaccurate data intended only to create confusion.