Finance Ministry halts newly built property tax transactions in Mount Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-07-05 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Finance Ministry halts newly built property tax transactions in Mount Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Finance Ministry halts newly built property tax transactions in Mount Lebanon

The Finance Ministry announced that to process the most significant possible number of previously submitted transactions related to property tax and ensure smooth operations; it apologizes for not accepting new taxpayer transactions regarding built property tax in Mount Lebanon Governorate until July 31, 2023, inclusive. This is to prioritize the completion of the accumulated old transactions.

The ministry indicated that communication with taxpayers would be limited to scheduling local inspections when necessary and requesting additional documents through the staff of the Taxpayer Services Department.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Finance

Ministry

Halt

Built

Property

Tax

Transactions

Mount

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Finance Minister calls on reforming salary payments in light of IMF's reform recommendations
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-26

Finance Minister extends deadlines for tax declarations in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-17

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:14

Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Finance Minister calls on reforming salary payments in light of IMF's reform recommendations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Trendy French Island limits visitors to fight 'over tourism'

LBCI
World News
04:04

"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:26

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:14

Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More