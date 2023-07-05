Finance Ministry halts newly built property tax transactions in Mount Lebanon

The Finance Ministry announced that to process the most significant possible number of previously submitted transactions related to property tax and ensure smooth operations; it apologizes for not accepting new taxpayer transactions regarding built property tax in Mount Lebanon Governorate until July 31, 2023, inclusive. This is to prioritize the completion of the accumulated old transactions.



The ministry indicated that communication with taxpayers would be limited to scheduling local inspections when necessary and requesting additional documents through the staff of the Taxpayer Services Department.